One Piece Chapter 1136: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1136 delves deeper into the lore of the Sun God, so here’s what to expect.

While One Piece is already well into its Final Saga, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered. Some of the most intriguing ones of the bunch are related to the mysterious deity Nika and his role in the future of the world.

The Elbaf Arc is now revealing more about the legendary figure and his connection to Luffy. But before the Straw Hats learn the truth about Nika, they’ll have to face some powerful adversaries, including Prince Loki and the mysterious hooded intruders.

One Piece Chapter 1136 is set to shed light on the new characters while finally giving out the connection between Loki and Shanks.

One Piece Chapter 1136 will be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 7am PT/10am ET. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the chapter’s global release time zones below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1136 major spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1136 is titled ‘Land awaiting the sun’. The cover page continues with Yamato’s adventures in Wano. The latest installment features Holden taking Yamato and the others to his base.

The chapter then takes a closer look into the lore of the Sun God. According to some giants, the Sun God will act as the liberator of Elbaf, while others believe the deity will be something of a destroyer.

The giants then tell the Straw Hats about the island’s ruler: King Herald and his son Prince Loki. They also reveal that it was Shanks who stopped Loki six years ago. Zoro is intrigued by the mysterious prince and wants to find out if he’s stronger. So, Luffy, Nami, and he get the key to release Loki from his chains.

Back in the Underworld, the hooded figures arrive at where Loki is imprisoned. They reveal they’re Holy Knights and have come to recruit him. However, the prince refuses. The hooded girl then reveals herself to be Gunko, though the identity of the other man remains a mystery.

Gunko decides to kill Loki and unleashes her powers, revealing her ability to wield her long bandage-like sleeves as weapons. But a huge wolf comes between them just in time and releases Loki from his chains.

Loki refuses to join the Holy Knights again, leading to the intruders killing the wolf. The chapter ends with the prince carrying the body of the wolf inside as he declares his intention to destroy the world.

