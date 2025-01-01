One Piece Chapter 1135: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1135 introduces a new, exciting character, so here’s what to expect from the upcoming installment.

As the second arc of One Piece’s Final Saga, the Elbaf Arc has a lot riding on it. So far, it’s already reunited Robin with Saul – the giant who saved her during the Ohara Incident – and introduced the primary antagonist in the form of Prince Loki.

However, the surprises are far from over. In the previous chapter, the story introduces a wild twist as a hooded man looking like Shanks sits in front of a magic circle with a mysterious character. The shocking scene raises several questions, including whether Shanks is really the villain of the story or whether he has a twin brother in Maryjeoise.

The Straw Hats also meet a lot of new people in Elbaf, including Saul’s assistant Ange and the Walrus School’s biology teacher Ripley. There’s also another new character making their introduction in One Piece Chapter 1135.

One Piece Chapter 1135 will be released on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 7 am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1135 global release time zones are below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1135 major spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1135 is titled ‘Camaraderie Cup’. It starts with Saul, Robin, Chopper, and Bonney at the humongous Owl Library. There they meet Bibelot, an owl who gigantifies any book that enters his territory.

Elsewhere, Luffy is having fun with the kids at the Walrus School. Him and Usopp are disappointed that the giants no longer fight and have taken up non-violence. As Luffy laments this, he’s suddenly attacked by a kid.

The child turns out to be Ripley’s. She reveals her husband is a human, which is why they never officiated their marriage as he’s the only one who’ll age. The identity of her husband remains a mystery as of now.

With new things to explore, the Straw Hats decide to split. Robin, Chopper, Bonney, and Lilith stay at the library with Saul, while Franky looks for the Adam Tree. Luffy and the rest of the group head to the feast.

Outside the Western Village, the hooded figures have arrived at the Ouest Castle. They’re looking for Prince Loki. When they’re stopped by the guards, one of the giants suddenly begins to feel intense pain and falls, hinting at the mysterious duo’s sinister powers.

Back at the feast, the giants raise their camaraderie cups in honor of Luffy and his crew. The pirates then meet the hero of the giants and the oldest person in the world: 408-year-old Mountain Beard Jarul, who has a sword embedded in his helmet!

One Piece will take a long break after Chapter 1135 and will return after three weeks.