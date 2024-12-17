One Piece Chapter 1134: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1134 will feature one of the biggest plot twists ever, so here’s what you need to know.

The Elbaf Arc in One Piece is the second arc of the Final Saga. We’re getting closer to the truth about the world’s history as the Straw Hats arrive at one of the most mysterious places. A new adventure awaits them but danger is looming on the Kingdom of Giants.

The previous chapter revealed the heartwarming reunion between Robin and Saul after 22 years. Robin only found out in Egghead that Saul is still alive. Saul used a ruse to recreate the scene of their first meeting.

The Straw Hats were emotional watching this, while Luffy smiled, feeling happy for his friend. However, their adventure has only just begun, as Chapter 1134 confirms the appearance of a mysterious character.

One Piece Chapter 1134 will be released on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1133 global release time zones are below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1134 major spoilers

In One Piece Chapter 1134, Luffy thanks for saving Robin’s life 22 years ago. Not only is she a valuable crew member, but she is also a dear friend to Luffy, so he doesn’t forget to express his gratitude amid the tearjerking moment.

However, while the crew is hanging out with the Giants, Lilith has plans of her own. She has a clone of Vegapunk (Stella) and something important to do in Elbaf. The kingdom has a massive Owl Library, where normal books get enlarged so giants can easily read them.

The chapter also features the underworld where Loki is trapped. He is chatting with someone called “Mosa.” We will also see the “Heaven World,” the highest branch of Elbaf located in a castle.

However, as the chapter ends, a magic circle appears and two people come out of it. One of them looks exactly like Shanks. The magic circle is similar to the one Gorosei used to come to Egghead so we can assume the people arrive there from Mariejois.

This chapter also suggests that the popular theory about Shanks having a twin brother might be true.

One Piece’s manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what’s happening in the ongoing Land of the Gods Arc. Also, find out where you can watch One Piece Fan Letter and what it’s about.