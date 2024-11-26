One Piece Chapter 1132: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece is about to return after a two-week hiatus, with Chapter 1132 set to follow the Straw Hats in Elbaf.

With the One Piece manga commencing its Elbaf Arc, we’ve finally met the infamous Prince Loki. Even though he’s the prince of Elbaf, he has done nothing but commit atrocious crimes. For example, he was imprisoned in the forest over six years ago after killing his after, King Herald for a legendary devil fruit.

The last chapter also saw Robin preparing for her reunion with Jaguar D. Saul, her old friend who helped her in Ohara. She spent 22 years thinking Saul died to protect her, but he returned to Elbaf with Ohara’s research papers.

However, just before she could meet him, someone announced Saul had collapsed. But will Robin reunite with Saul in One Piece Chapter 1132?

One Piece Chapter 1132 will be released on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus and find your nearest time zone below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1132 spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1132 will feature Road’s defeat. Gerd and Goldberg take him out effortlessly in front of Luffy and all the other Straw Hats, allowing everyone to finally appreciate the beauty of Elbaf.

Elbaf is the land of the Giants, and the anime has already given a glimpse of the beautiful kingdom. However, the story explores this mystical place in its entirety, leaving everyone baffled by its grandeur.

The chapter ends with a note from Louis Arnot, the person who documented Little Garden and was known as a “liar.” The note says, “Don’t linger in Elbaf for too long.” This seems to be a warning that someone terrible will happen to those who overstay their welcome.

In the new chapter, there’s also a silhouette walking towards the woods of Elbaf, and it’s unclear if they’re an ally or an enemy. There hasn’t been any mention of Saul’s status or when Robin will finally have the chance to see him.

More spoilers will be released a few days before Chapter 1132’s release date. We will update this space once we have additional information about the upcoming chapter.

