One Piece Chapter 1131 gets sudden delay – here’s the new release date

There’s no new One Piece chapter this week, as a sudden hiatus has been announced for a number of weeks.

One Piece has been remarkably consistent since debuting in 1997, with Eiichiro Oda only taking occasional breaks throughout the entire run. More recently, he’s employed regular gaps in the schedule to give him time to maintain chapters without burning out.

Usually, we know ahead of time when these breaks will happen, but a sudden delay has been called. One Piece Chapter 1131 will now arrive on December 1, 2024, three weeks from the original publishing date, creating a combined six week gap since Chapter 1130.

This has been confirmed on Manga Plus, and as yet no reason has been given for the change in release date. Eiichiro uses two-to-three-week spaces to keep the quality high without burning out, and a break appearing so suddenly has prompted concerns for his wellbeing.

“Oda should take care of himself,” said one fan on X/Twitter. “Noooooo, I hope Oda is safe and healthy,” another added.

Six weeks without official explanation is unusual, but there are some mitigating circumstances. For instance, the One Piece anime is on hiatus until 2025, so Eiichiro doesn’t need to create runway for Toei to animate right now.

A remake of the Fish-Man Island Arc is currently airing weekly as a stopgap. On top of that, live-action One Piece Season 2 is filming, and Eiichiro has resumed his position as executive producer. He already took a short break from drawing the manga to help out with that, and there’s a good chance he’s still assisting Netflix there.

Until we know more though, this is speculation, and still worrying for readers who’re up to date. Right now, One Piece is just getting stuck into the Elbaph Arc, where Luffy’s met Prince Loki after his Observation Haki was triggered.

Where this leads us, we'll have to wait and see.