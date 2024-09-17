One Piece Chapter 1127: Release date & spoiler speculation

The latest chapter of One Piece ends with the Straw Hats getting separated and Nami waking up in an unfamiliar place. Will we find out what happened to the crew in One Piece Chapter 1127?

One Piece finally revealed what happened to Bartholomew and his crew after they picked a fight with the Red-Hair Pirates. They took down Shanks’ flag and set up Luffy’s in order to provoke the Yonko. However, after proving his loyalty towards Luffy and impressing Shanks, Bartholomew set sail with his crew.

Yasopp, on the other hand, knew he had to teach the rookie a lesson. After all, they can’t let pirates roam easily after provoking them – this would damage Shanks’ reputation as a Yonko. Yasopp destroys Bartholomew’s ship and the crew’s status is unknown.

Meanwhile, Luffy and his crew are separated on their way to Elbaf. Everyone except Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Usopp is in the ship. But what will happen to the missing crew members?

One Piece Chapter 1127 will be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1127 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1127 spoiler speculation

One Piece Chapter 1126 ends with Nami waking up in a strange room with a Viking outfit on. She has no recollection of what happened to her or the whereabouts of her crew. The place appears to be a Lego castle.

The upcoming chapter will likely reveal what happened to Luffy and the others as well as how Nami ended up there. Not only that, but the rest of the team is in Elbaf, with everyone – even Bonney and Lilith – worrying about their friends.

It’s highly unlikely that they’re in Elbaf considering they were separated only two days after setting sail from Egghead. The series may also reveal more about the mysterious castle.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have more information.

