One Piece Chapter 1126: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece Chapter 1126 will shed more light on the current situation of the New World and the shift in the power system.

The crew may have set sail to the Kingdom of Giants, Elbaf, but many of the questions still remain unanswered. The Marines are dealing with the aftermath of the battle on Egghead. The situation turns worse when Saturn brutally dies on the ship.

Imu’s fury knows no bounds and they know how dangerous it is to let Joyboy (Luffy) escape from their fingers. Furthermore, the four deceased satellites of Dr. Vegapunk are now revived and sharing the same body. Punk Records is in the cloud and more difficult to reach.

It holds many more secrets of the world that the satellites will keep protecting from now on. They could prove to be useful in the future with the vast knowledge and technology they have. Now that the crew has escaped from Egghead, will they be able to reach Elbaf without any issues?

One Piece Chapter 1126 will be released on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1126 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1126 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will likely reveal more about the current situation of the Five Elders after losing Saturn and getting him replaced by Garling. The crew set sail to Elbaf but the Marines deal with the aftermath of the battle.

The power system changed again as the commander of the Holy Knights became one of the world’s highest authorities. Furthermore, the Yonko and important figures across the New World have all joined the race to find the One Piece.

The final piece of the puzzle lies at the hands of the Man Marked by Flames, so it’s likely the story will introduce him soon.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date of One Piece Chapter 1126. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

