One Piece Chapter 1126 hints at the introduction of Man Marked by Flames

One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers reveal a set of shocking events but fans are convinced that it hints at the introduction of Man Marked by Flames.

One Piece manga will soon commence the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. As expected, the journey towards the fabled Kingdom of Giants is anything but smooth. One Piece Chapter 1126 reveals that two days after the Egghead Incident, the crew is separated.

Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Usopp, and Chopper are separated from everyone else. Nami is wearing Viking attire and wakes up in a room that looks like Lego. However, the cause behind this remains unknown.

Many fans believe it’s the work of the Man Marked by Flames. His identity remains unknown to this day but he’s someone who possesses the fourth Road Poneglyph, the final piece of the puzzle the Straw Hats need to reach Laughtale.

According to Laffitte, one of the Ten Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates, the man sails around in a pitch-black ship. Those who sail near him are swallowed by giant whirlpools, so he may have the power of a devil fruit.

The spoilers leave fans with several questions as many theorize or make guesses about the confusing set of events.

One fan theorizes, “The crewmates that got separated were exactly the people with X-tattoo. Vivi is definitely meeting those 6 Straw Hats in a couple of chapters! Also, the whirlpool created by the Man Marked by Flames is probably what separates the ships.”

“Maybe the Sunny disappeared because the Man Marked by Flames caught them in a small vortex,” says another.

One fan also writes, “The six Straw Hats were taken by the Man Marked by Flames. And the room Nami wakes up in is one which has a Poneglyph. The final Poneglyph.”

