One Piece Chapter 1125 sparks the beginning of a war

One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers feature the aftermath of Vegapunk’s message as it sparks the beginning of a war that will change the world.

One Piece will soon commence the Elbaf Arc but before that, the manga is featuring the aftermath of the Egghead Incident. Vegapunk’s message was broadcast to the entire world, and it’s stirring major waves in the entire world.

Even Marines like Koby are after the legendary treasure One Piece. Monkey D. Dragon, on the other hand, has another plan. After the Ohara Incident, Dragon created the Revolutionary Army and has been igniting the “Flames of Rebellion” all across the world ever since.

According to One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers, Koala summarizes Vegapunk’s message in the Kamabakka Kingdom. Dragon says they need to end this as soon as possible. Soon, there will be a war to secure safe places on Earth.

As the world’s most wanted criminal and Luffy’s father, Dragon has barely done anything since the manga began. However, all of this is because he’s planning something major that will change the world, a war to overthrow the tyrannical World Government.

For that very purpose, he’s gathering allies and urging people to take up their weapons and fight for the greater good. Vegapunk’s message was the final push he needed to speed things up. Fans are definitely excited after seeing Dragon ready to make a move.

One fan writes, “DRAGON FINALLY SAID SOMETHING OTHER THAN ‘…’ They not ready for the revs to make their move.”

“It’s time, the year of Dragon ain’t over yet, our time is getting extremely close, I do t wanna see any switch-ups, Us Revs will have the last laugh,” shares another.

Another one also shares, “With Dragon statement, I feel like this just started a game where the one who secures the most islands wins.”

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga.