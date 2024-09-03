One Piece Chapter 1125 makes two massive changes to the Gorosei

One Piece Chapter 1125 sees the death of a Gorosei while a new member takes his place.

With the Egghead Arc now almost over, One Piece is wrapping up the few loose ends left behind by the Straw Hats. In Chapter 1124, we learn Kizaru’s heartbreaking dilemma during this arc and a mysterious character waiting for our heroes on the coast of Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1125, however, has something more shocking to offer. Titled ‘How to define Death’, the chapter picks up on the island where Saturn is left behind by his fellow Gorosei members. He forbids the vice-admirals from chasing after the Straw Hats as they’ve accomplished most of their goals, save for Vegapunk’s message.

But his decision – and his performance during the arc – has sealed his fate. Imu and the fellow Gorosei have found a new member for the team as Saint Figarland Garling enters the Authority Room to take the role of the Warrior God of Science and Defense, replacing Saturn.

Following this, black flames begin to emit from Saturn’s body, aging him rapidly until only his skeleton is left. He begs mercy from Imu but gets nothing but a painful death. Now that there’s a new fifth member, Imu and the World Government don’t need him anymore.

This is a shocking and bleak turn of events, especially since One Piece rarely kills its characters, let alone in such a gruesome way. But the death of a Gorosei indicates that things are going to be much darker than we’re accustomed to from the manga.

Fans are also surprised by Saturn’s death in One Piece Chapter 1125, but everyone agrees that he’s had it coming. One X user posted, “REST IN HELL, JAYGARCIA SATURN.”

“Crazy how one of the Gorosei is already dead while none of the admirals are defeated yet. This tells us a lot,” pointed out another.

“Gorosei Aura just elevated to a new level with Garling replacing that bum Saturn,” wrote a third, commending Garling’s addition to the team.

“Thoughts on Kizaru and the vice admirals hearing Saturn screaming out Imu’s name. That information will be given to Akainu which will confirm his suspicions here,” theorized one fan.

One Piece Chapter 1125 will be released on September 8, 2024. Until then check out our rankings of the best villains, saddest backstories, and strongest characters.