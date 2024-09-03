One Piece Chapter 1125 revives Vegapunk – but there’s a twist

One Piece Chapter 1125 finally revives Vegapunk, but not in the way anybody expected.

Vegapunk’s death was one of the most shocking moments in One Piece. The manga seldom kills characters. So, having such an important character like Vegapunk die was a pretty surprising step for the story.

But fans consoled themselves with Lilith. She’s one of the Satellites of Vegapunk and is the only one (other than the traitor York) to survive. What’s more, she’s even accompanying the Straw Hats to Elbaf. So, readers believed she’d fulfill the role of Vegapunk from now on.

But One Piece Chapter 1125 reveals that won’t be the case, at least not entirely. Vegapunk is coming back and this time, he’ll be more himself than when we first met him. At Egghead Island, while everyone is busy with Saturn, Punk Records suddenly begins to float in the air.

Punk Records is where Vegapunk has stored his real brain, and thus, contains his true essence. The Cloud Machine around the area suddenly activates, helping it to float in the air. York notices this and tries to stop it, but she’s too late.

Inside the floating Punk Records, we see a new Vegapunk. But he’s different this time. He’s merged with four of his Satellites – Shaka, Edison, Pythagoras, and Atlas – and has now become one body with four minds.

With this, Vegapunk returns in a new form in One Piece Chapter 1125. It seems it was the scientist’s plan all along, which is why he facilitated his own death earlier in the story. But now that he’s more complete than before, how does that change him? That’s something we’ll learn as the story progresses.

Elsewhere, Imu kills Saturn after Saint Figarland Galing joins the Gorosei as the new Warrior of Science and Defense. In another part of the world, Dragon and the Revolutionary Army prepare for the start of the impending war.

Catch One Piece Chapter 1125 on September 8, 2024. And to learn more about the pirate world, check out our guides on the Void Century, Joyboy’s history, and Bonney’s Devil Fruit.