One Piece Chapter 1125 reveals why Luffy’s powers are so frightening

One Piece manga is heading towards the Elbaf Arc as Chapter 1125 reveals just how frightening Luffy’s powers can be.

One Piece manga is finally concluding the first arc of the Final Saga: Egghead Arc. While the crew is heading over to Elbaf, the rest of the characters deal with the aftermath of the battle. Four Elders return to Mariejois except for Saturn.

According to One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers, Saturn declines the Vice Admirals’ suggestion to go after Luffy. However, Imu kills him ruthlessly. The mysterious ruler of the world isn’t happy that Saturn let Joyboy escape from his grasp.

However, the Elder begs for his life, saying Luffy’s powers are unpredictable and beyond his comprehension. It’s important to note that Gorosei are some of the most powerful characters in the story, and even they cannot comprehend the true extent of Luffy’s ability. Saint Figarland Garling replaces Saturn as the Warrior God of Science and Defense.

Luffy has the power of Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika, which gives him the power of the legendary Sun God. Saturn’s dying words are a testament to Luffy’s unmatchable powers, but Imu still doesn’t show his subordinate any mercy. Fans are excited after seeing Luffy getting the hype he deserves.

One popular theorist shares, “Saturn is such a detestable character that he didn’t get defeated like a respectable villain Instead, he got humiliated by Luffy, failed his mission, and Imu killed him like the insect he is. A trash ending for a trash character.”

“So Imu killed Saturn not for letting the message out, but cause he failed to stop Luffy. ‘His power is beyond my comprehension,'” writes another.

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga, so check out our guide on what to expect from the Elbaf Arc. For a brief look at the Egghead Arc, have a look at why Egghead is the best arc so far.

