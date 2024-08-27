One Piece Chapter 1125: Release date, spoiler speculation & delay explained

Now that the crew has set sail for Elbaf, One Piece Chapter 1125 will continue their journey towards the Kingdom of Giants.

The Egghead Arc is finally over and it was one of the most exciting arcs of the manga so far. Chapter 1124 features the aftereffects of the battle. While the crew escapes to Elbaf, the Marines also leave the island.

The fight with Kizaru and Gorosei ends with their defeat but Vegapunk dies at the hands of his best friend. Kizaru breaks down on his call with Akainu after the latter blames him for not doing a better job.

Article continues after ad

However, the biggest surprise is the chapter ending as we see a silhouette waiting for the crew in Elbaf. So, what lies ahead of the crew as they set sail on the fabled land of Giants?

One Piece Chapter 1125 will be released on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 7am PT. The delay is due to Eiichiro Oda’s break. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

Article continues after ad

The One Piece Chapter 1125 global release time zones are below:

Article continues after ad

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1125 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1125 will likely continue to feature the aftermath of the war. Saturn’s whereabouts are still unknown but it’s possible for him to easily reach Mariejois like the rest of the Gorosei did. Additionally, the series will likely take some detours to show us what’s happening in the rest of the world.

Law and Kid are still missing but their defeat will cause major waves across the New World. Blackbeard will soon meet Caribou, who knows about the locations of Poseidon and Pluton. Hence, there’s still some time before the crew reaches Elbaf as One Piece focuses on the chaotic situation of the world.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if the upcoming chapter will reveal anything about the mysterious man. Furthermore, it may also introduce new bounties for the crew. Defeating an Admiral and fighting Gorosei, the highest authority in the world, is unheard of. If the crew were to gain new bounties, they’d be ridiculously high.

Article continues after ad

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date of One Piece Chapter 1125. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga, so check out our guide on what to expect from the Elbaf Arc. For a brief look at the Egghead Arc, have a look at why Egghead is the best arc so far.