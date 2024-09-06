One Piece fans discover “wild” foreshadowing after Chapter 1125

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has always amazed readers with his clever foreshadowing, and now fans have found another “wild” example after Chapter 1125.

The new chapter takes One Piece another step closer to the upcoming Elbaf Arc. It gives us a look at the aftermath of the Egghead Arc. A lot has happened on the futuristic island, including Vegapunk’s broadcast and his subsequent murder.

The world knows this event as the ‘Egghead Incident’. Though it’s a fairly new development, with the arc beginning in 2022, One Piece already told us about it years ago – we just didn’t know what to look for.

After Saturn’s death in Chapter 1125 and the conclusion of the Egghead Arc, readers have found a surprising connection to an old chapter (and episode). It’s a small detail but specific enough to be Oda’s brand of foreshadowing.

In Luffy’s childhood memories with Ace and Sabo, the protagonist is seen wearing a red tank top with a picture of a broken egg and a dead chick with the writing ‘tamago jiken’. The phrase translates to ‘egg incident’ in English, an event that won’t come into existence for years to come.

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

What’s more, fans are convinced the dead chick on Luffy’s shirt is supposed to be Saturn. The broken egg also resembles the way Punk Records floats into the sky in Chapter 1125. This means Oda not only foreshadowed the Egghead Incident years ago but also left easter eggs for such important events.

Needless to say, fans are losing their mind over this. One wrote on X, “GOD OF FORESHADOWING for a reason. I don’t wanna hear any other dumbass’s opinion on that.”

“I think at the end of the story we will find that he has hinted at One Piece,” added another. A third commented, “God of foreshadowing strikes again.”

“It really is a wild coincidence if you really think about it, though. I wouldn’t be surprised if Oda really had this in mind when he was drawing the shirt,” said one fan.

“What the actual f**k!! GODA I KNEEL,” commented another on Reddit.

