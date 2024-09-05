One Piece Chapter 1125 confirms fan theory about the Gorosei

The Gorosei have always been very mysterious and thus the subject of many fan theories, one of which is finally confirmed in One Piece Chapter 1125.

The world of One Piece is ruled by the World Government and the Gorosei are the upper echelon of the organization. As such, we never see them play a central role in the story – that is until the Egghead Arc, where they play the primary antagonists.

Since we know little to nothing about the group, readers are left to wonder about their nature. While there are countless theories about their powers, some are about their lives. Many One Piece fans have theorized that the Gorosei are all immortals or at least age slower than a normal human.

This headcanon first started when the Gorosei hinted that they remembered Emeth’s attack on Mary Geoise 200 years ago. This, coupled with their knowledge of Imu, who’s been alive since before the Void Century, has strengthened the theory even further.

However, before Chapter 1125, there was never any confirmation. But the new installment reveals Saturn was the very person who ordered a group of scientists to destroy Emeth when the Iron Giant attacked Mary Geoise. What’s more, he looked as old as he is now.

This proves that Saturn – and the rest of the Gorosei – either don’t age at all or age very slowly. Either way, this theory about the group is confirmed. However, just because they have this advantage doesn’t mean they’re invincible, as Imu kills Saturn in Chapter 1125.

Fans are now certain about the Gorosei’s aging, though there are some mysteries left still. One X/Twitter user wrote, “The elders are not normal old men, they are IMMORTAL.”

“I’m pretty sure Imu makes them immortal and gives them those Yokai forms. So Imu removed Saturn’s immortality, and he aged and died. Garling will probably receive Imu’s power and get his own Yokai form as well as immortality,” commented another.

“Elders confirmed immortal until Imu what? Kills them? Could be an ancient weapon?” added a third.

While we get confirmation about the extraordinary life spans of the Gorosei, One Piece Chapter 1125 brings Vegapunk back, but with a twist. The chapter also sparks the beginning of the war as Dragon and the Revolutionary Army prepare to secure islands before the world sinks into the sea.

There’s always more to learn about One Piece’s endless world, so find out who Garling’s replacement in the Holy Knights could be and how Saturn’s death has a strange coincidence with a celestial event.