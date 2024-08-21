One Piece Chapter 1124’s mystery character might actually be someone we know

One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers reveal a mysterious character on Elbaf, and fans think it might be someone we already know.

After the chaos on Egghead Island, One Piece is ready to move to the next arc of the Final Saga. The Straw Hats have already set sail for Elbaf, hinting at the beginning of the long-anticipated Elbaf Arc.

In One Piece Chapter 1124, we see the aftermath of the events of the Egghead Arc. While we learn the status of Kizaru and the heartbreaking dilemma he faced with his last mission, we also get a glimpse of what’s happening with Vivi and Morgans.

But the most exciting part of the chapter is the final panel. The panel features a silhouette sitting on the coast of Elbaf. The figure is drinking before they mysteriously say: “Come.”

While the speech is mysterious enough, what has fans scratching their heads is the identity of the silhouette. Many fans think it’s the main villain of the Elbaf Arc while others believe it’s a familiar character making a comeback.

The most popular theories say it’s either Jaguar D. Saul or Scopper Gaban. Saul is a giant who sacrificed himself to save Robin when the World Government destroyed Ohara. However, his death was never confirmed. So, it may very well be him after all.

But the possibility of the mysterious character in One Piece Chapter 1124 being Gaban is pretty high, too. He was a valuable member of the Roger Pirates, his authority being only under Roger and Rayleigh. However, what happened to him after the crew disbanded is unknown.

Since Rayleigh plays such an important role in One Piece, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for Gaban to make an appearance, too, especially since the story is heading towards its end.

“Could this silhouette be Saul?” commented one user on X, with another adding, “Definitely Saul… biggest reunion of One Piece EVER. Robin is gonna be so happy to finally see him again. But this reunion will be topped by Dragon and Luffy.”

“Might be a reach, but could be Scopper Gaban,” wrote a third. One other fan joined, “It’s Scopper Gaban, trust me, bro.”

The mysterious character could be revealed in the next chapter. Until then, wait for One Piece Chapter 1124 which will be released on August 25, 2024.

