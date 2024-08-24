One Piece Chapter 1124 sparks criticism over one Zoro scene

One Piece Chapter 1124 paves the path for a new arc, but one Zoro scene is getting some backlash from fans.

The Egghead Arc in One Piece is almost over as the crew set sail for Elbaf. Luffy promised to save Vegapunk from the World Government but the latter dies despite all his effort. Chapter 1123 reveals that Vegapunk planned this, but Luffy doesn’t know that.

According to One Piece Chapter 1124 spoilers, Luffy is upset about Vegapunk’s death. However, Zoro says it’s pathetic because Luffy is a Yonko now and the death of an old man shouldn’t affect him. This is how Zoro often acts. Nonetheless, fans are criticizing his lack of empathy while a lot of them debate otherwise.

One fan writes, “Zoro’s lack of empathy will be his biggest weakness in the future, mark my words. this isn’t slandering btw. I do believe that Oda will have Zoro go through an entire arc about him realizing that it’s okay to be vulnerable sometimes and to show some emotions.

“I don’t think Zoro lacks empathy; he’s just extremely pragmatic. We’ve seen Zoro have empathy and even righteous indignation for the people of Wano. But an old man dying isn’t something strange; it’s just part of life. Zoro may experience more vulnerability with the death pact,” disagrees another.

Another fan posts, “I think either way I just don’t love the line lmao Luffy’s status in the world shouldn’t affect how he acts with the people he’s comfortable with, also his status just shouldn’t change how he acts for real. I get what Zoro is saying, I just don’t like it either way.”

“I can guarantee, people don’t understand Zoro’s character. Luffy is now a Yonko. Zoro is not saying Luffy needs to be happy. But VP death should not bring him down this much as a YONKO. (should not be acting this way),” writes one more fan.

One Piece manga is heading towards the Elbaf Arc.