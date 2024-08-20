One Piece Chapter 1124 shows Kizaru’s heartbreaking dilemma in Egghead

As the Egghead Arc draws near its conclusion, One Piece Chapter 1124 finally reveals Kizaru’s heartbreaking dilemma which he faced because of his duty.

The chaotic fight in the Egghead Arc is finally over as the Straw Hats and their allies set sail to a new destination. However, One Piece Chapter 1124 confirms Kizaru’s situation who has been missing for a few weeks. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1124!

According to spoilers, Akainu contacts Kizaru to find out more about his mission. He also accuses Kizaru of failing the mission but the latter snaps back at his superior. Kizaru asks angrily with tears in his eyes if Akainu has ever killed his best friend and he should come to Egghead if he still doubts him.

Article continues after ad

The chapter title is ‘Best Friend,’ which further solidifies the bond between the two. Kizaru and Vegapunk have been friends for decades. Not only that, but Kizaru has also known Sentomaru since the latter was a child. Vegapunk gave Sentomaru a job as his bodyguard and the three would often meet.

Article continues after ad

Manga Plus

However, because of Akainu’s orders, Kizaru not only fought Sentomaru but also landed the final fatal blow to kill Vegapunk. After seeing his uncharacteristic outburst, fans are feeling emotional and are now holding the Admiral in high regard.

Article continues after ad

“Kizaru crying sounds crazy, I gotta see that. Finally, we find out if egghead and I have high expectations for Elbaf,” writes one fan.

Another shares, “Oda finally shows that Kizaru is just a human with emotions, just because he has been chill all this time doesn’t mean he’s emotionally unavailable.”

“I wasn’t the biggest admiral fan but im completely sold right now, they are some of the most interesting characters in the series. The discrepancy between their personal justice and WG justice is such a beautiful conflict. Kizaru just became one of my favorites,” comments one more.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga is heading towards the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Man marked by Flames and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.