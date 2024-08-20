One Piece Chapter 1124: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1124 will continue the Straw Hats’ journey as they set sail to Elbaf, but will they reach the land of giants without any hitches?

One Piece will soon introduce the Elbaf Arc, something fans have been waiting for since the Little Garden Arc. After sending Gorosei back to Mariejois, the giants celebrate their upcoming journey to their home.

Only Luffy and Usopp are excited about visiting Elbaf as everyone else recovers from the tiresome battle. Vegapunk’s broadcast successfully ends as the genius scientist accomplishes his goal even at the cost of his life.

Now that the crew has left for Elbaf, a lot of unanswered questions remain. But will the Straw Hats and their allies be able to reach the island safely?

One Piece Chapter 1123 will be released on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 7am PT. Weekly Shonen Jump is on break this week due to a holiday in Japan. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1124 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

The latest chapter features Luffy thanking Emet for his help but the giant robot doesn’t respond. This further implies there’s little to no chance of the robot waking up. The story has yet to reveal more about him except for his connection with Joyboy.

According to spoilers, Morgans attempts to share the news about Eustass Kid losing to Shanks, Law losing to Blackbeard, and Luffy’s actions in Egghead. However, Vivi fights him so he will stop. Akainu calls Kizaru and accuses him of failing the mission.

Being mentally and physically exhausted, Kizaru snaps at his superior and asks him if he has ever killed his best friend. Back to the giants’ ship, the crew is upset over being unable to save Vegapunk. However, Lilith wakes up and assures them everything is fine since she is Vegapunk. The crew and their allies celebrate their journey as a silhouette awaits their arrival in Elbaf.

More spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

