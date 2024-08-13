One Piece Chapter 1123 reveals Vegapunk’s true plan

One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers reveal Vegapunk’s true plan, which he had made even before the chaos on Egghead Island happened.

The Egghead Arc of One Piece is currently reaching its end as four of the Five Elders are sent back to Marie Geoise. On the other hand, Kizaru and Saturn are still on the island, but it’s unknown what they’re up to. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1123!

The chapter features a flashback from two weeks ago where Shaka discovers there were some changes in Data Laboratory. He tells this to Vegapunk and Pythagoras and they figure out one of the Vegapunk has betrayed them.

At first, they think it’s Lilith but the traitor is actually York. Hence, they plan a counterattack. They record the message and hide the transponder snail inside Emet. Furthermore, they also deleted their memories from the two weeks. By the end of the flashback, Vegapunk sees his own message when he says, “Have faith in yourself and die.”

Because of this plan, York stays in the dark about the broadcast. Vegapunk’s message is a major turning point in the story as we see more characters, even the Marines want to look for the One Piece. The world also finds out about the Void Century and the terrible future awaiting them.

“Vegapunk is one of the most well-developed fictional characters I’ve ever seen. What a great character. He did his part… he had a beginning, a middle, and an end,” one fan wrote.

“Well cool we see how Vegapunk planned all this after finding out there was a traitor among the Vegapunks, now we just need to see how Luffy and the others took down York during the gap,” shares another.

Another also says, “Vegapunk planned his death and asked Luffy to save him because he wanted at least one of the satellites to be saved so they can help Luffy in any way they can and he can’t tell Luffy about transponder snail because he didn’t know who was the traitor back then.”

For more from One Piece, look at why Roger Pirates didn't act after learning the truth and the manga confirming Imu's gender.