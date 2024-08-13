One Piece Chapter 1123 teases Usopp’s role in Elbaf

One Piece Chapter 1123 confirms the manga is getting closer to the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc as the spoilers tease Usopp’s role in the upcoming storyline.

One Piece teased the Elbaf Arc over two decades ago in the Little Garden Arc. Luffy and Usopp admire Dorry and Brogy, the giants from Elbaf. Giants are honorable warriors, which is what Usopp has always aspired to be.

His dream of becoming a brave warrior of the sea heavily parallels the customs of Elbaf warriors. The crew is finally heading to the giant island where a new adventure awaits them. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1123!

Article continues after ad

According to the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1123 ends with the Giant Pirates, Usopp, and Luffy celebrating their upcoming journey to Elbaf. Usopp is the happiest one as he says, “To the land of my dream!! Elbaf!!” However, Luffy and Usopp are the only ones among the crew who are excited about it.

Article continues after ad

According to the leaker, “Luffy and Usopp are the only ones celebrating with Giants and Ussop is the only one who is happy about going to Elbaf since Luffy doesn’t ‘celebrate’ anything either cause he is drained out (this scene is the best of the chapter).”

Article continues after ad

“It’s such a great moment seeing Usopp so enthusiastic about Elbaf! Luffy’s vibe is always interesting, but I love how Usopp’s excitement shines through,” writes one fan.

Another one adds, “‘To the land of my Dream!! Elbaf!!’ We are finally here, Usopp’s training arc is coming!!”

One more fan shares, “Being a Usopp fan since day one is the gift that keeps on giving. So many incredible moments, and unless Oda completely drops the ball, Elbaf is next in line. My f*cking guy right here.”

Article continues after ad

For more from One Piece, look at Iron Giant’s name and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.