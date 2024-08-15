One Piece Chapter 1123 explains Sanji’s role in Vegapunk’s plan

One Piece Chapter 1123 reveals Vegapunk’s true plan as well as Sanji’s role in it, so how exactly did he die?

In fact, One Piece Chapter 1123 answers several questions about Vegapunk and what he was trying to achieve by broadcasting the message. However, no one would’ve expected Sanji to play such a major role.

After Vegapunk is subjected to fatal attacks from Saturn and Kizaru, Luffy asks Sanji to take him somewhere safe. Sanji was responsible for Vegapunk’s life, but the latter died anyway. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1123!

Article continues after ad

The chapter reveals that Vegapunk was already prepared to die two weeks ago, as were Shaka and Pythagoras. As such, when Sanji is trying to save him, Vegapunk asks him to let him die.

Sanji promises he will save the scientist but Vegapunk tells him something. Although the entire conversation isn’t revealed in the chapter, we know he tells him something extremely important. Before taking his final breath, Vegapunk says he wants Sanji’s crew to get the One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Fans know why Sanji couldn’t live up to his promise, and the fact that Vegapunk entrusted him with something extremely important.

As one fan shared on X/Twitter, “This reminds me of WCI’s ending when Carrot talked to Sanji about Pedro. Except this time it’s just him alone with his thoughts. Oda does a great job channeling Sanji’s emotions. Best written SH for a reason.”

Another wrote, “The kindest soul on heart… Vinsmoke Sanji! Closed the conversations about the MVP of Egghead!”

Article continues after ad

“So, Sanji was always portrayed as someone who has the best empathy over everyone (and that’s why his father hates him), that’s why he often comes first to somebody who needs help and draws on many emotional panels,” added a third.

For more from One Piece, check out Iron Giant’s name and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.