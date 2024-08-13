One Piece Chapter 1123 debunks popular belief about Shanks

Shanks was believed to have the strongest Conqueror’s Haki for the longest time, but One Piece Chapter 1123 finally puts this theory to rest.

In the second half of One Piece, we find Haki to be just as important as Devil Fruits, if not more. Every powerful character has very strong Haki, with few wielding the Conqueror’s Haki.

But we’ve never seen anyone using Conqueror’s Haki as expertly and powerfully as Shanks, making us believe that he may have the strongest Haki out there. However, in Chapter 1122, when Emeth unleashes Joyboy’s Haki, we get the first hint that there’s a stronger Haki-user after all.

One Piece Chapter 1123 finally confirms this. In the chapter, while the Straw Hats are running away from Egghead with the giants, Dorry and Broggy reveal that Conqueror’s Haki could be even stronger than Shanks’.

While this may seem obvious after Joyboy’s Haki in the previous chapter, it does debunk a long-held belief about the redhead pirate. Though Shanks is definitely one of the strongest when it comes to Haki, he’s not at the top of the list.

Joyboy’s Haki is clearly superior to Shanks. Given his destined connection with Luffy, we expect our protagonist to become just as strong in the future and surpass Shanks’ feared Conqueror’s Haki.

“So the Haki they thought is Top 1 isn’t even Top 2,” commented one user on X, with another joining: “Dorry and Broggy outright said that Joyboy’s 800-year-old hand-me-down Haki is stronger than Shanks.”

“Also Joyboy’s Haki really is on another level. Like even stronger than Shanks’s Haki?! I mean it makes sense we already know that Joyboy is going to be the strongest in his verse but holy sh*t! Imagine when Luffy is gonna master his Gear 5 power even more,” wrote a third.

“You know what this statement confirms for me…. Take away Joyboy’s awakening. Just regular base Joyboy and that man Haki >= Shanks. It’s over. I never want to hear Shanks is allegedly the strongest OP character of all time,” added another fan.

However, Dorry and Broggy’s words in Chapter 1123 also suggest that currently, Shanks has one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki in the world.

