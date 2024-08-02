One Piece Chapter 1122 reveals story’s most heartwarming friendship

One Piece Chapter 1122 has given fans a better understanding of the heartwarming bond between Joyboy and Emeth.

While One Piece has no shortage of great friendships, the most touching one may just be from centuries ago. In the Egghead Arc, we meet a humongous robot from the Void Century, whose name is later revealed to be Emeth.

Despite staying asleep for hundreds of years, Emeth finally wakes up after sensing the Drums of Liberation inside Luffy. It’s the same rhythm to which Joyboy’s heart beats, and the robot feels its friend even from within its centuries-long slumber.

After that, Emeth takes it upon itself to protect Luffy and his allies from the Gorosei. It understands that Joyboy is long dead and Luffy is a different person. Yet, it sees its friend within the pirate and wants to protect him at all costs.

In One Piece Chapter 1122, to save Luffy from the villains, Emeth unleashes its ultimate technique: the Conqueror Haki Joyboy sealed inside it centuries ago. The Haki is so powerful that it forces the Gorosei to turn back into humans before fleeing.

This allows the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies to set sail from the island, leaving behind the robot. As Emeth sees Luffy leave, it remembers its long-lost friend.

In its memories, we see the robot with Joyboy (only his silhouette) before the legendary character sealed his Haki inside it. Joyboy revealed he’s sealing the Haki to protect Emeth after he died.

“At some point, you’re going to be in mortal danger… or someone you want to save will be! When that happens… untie the knot,” Joyboy said before compressing his Conqueror Haki inside Emeth.

What’s more touching is how Emeth saw it not just as protection, but also as a way to always feel its friend’s presence. As it said, “Hehe… That makes me happy! Thanks! Now it doesn’t matter if you’re dead, it’ll be like you’re still with me!”

At the end of One Piece Chapter 1122, after the Haki is unleashed and Luffy and his allies leave, Emeth is seen to be going to sleep once again. Before it loses consciousness, the robot thinks for the last time: “I hope I don’t get lonely…”

It’s incredibly sad how Emeth feels, since it doesn’t have Joyboy’s Haki inside it anymore. Though it can’t be with its friend, hopefully, it’ll meet Luffy in the future and find another friend in him.

For more on these pirates, check out Joyboy’s first words in the manga and Vegapunk’s message to the world.