One Piece Chapter 1122 finally shows Emeth’s ultimate attack

Emeth, aka the Iron Giant, finally unleashes its greatest move against the Gorosei in One Piece Chapter 1122.

Now that we’re in the endgame of the Egghead Arc, One Piece is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to fights. In Chapter 1121, Bonney finally gets her revenge on Saturn while in Chapter 1122, Emeth takes care of the rest of the Gorosei.

In Chapter 1120, the robot hinted at a great power in its arsenal as it faced the villains. To give Luffy and his allies the opening to escape, it decided to use the power as it remembered Joyboy’s words telling it to wait for the right moment.

One Piece Chapter 1122 finally shows just how dangerous Emeth’s ultimate move is. The upcoming chapter’s spoilers reveal the robot unleashes a massive Haki attack on the Gorosei. The power was originally sealed inside him by Joyboy in the past, hoping that Emeth would use it when it’s most needed.

While we don’t know how the attack affects the Gorosei, we do know that they escape the island after that. Four of them return to the Authority Room in Mary Geoise in their human forms. This indicates Emeth’s attack must’ve damaged them enough that they can’t hold on to their transformations anymore.

Emeth’s new move also introduces the concept of ‘stored Haki’ in the story. While it’s not the first time that’s been hinted at, given the existence of black blades, this is the first time we see Haki stored in its raw form. This has many possibilities for the future.

The new chapter’s spoilers also don’t reveal what happens to Emeth after it uses the move. Likely, it goes back to its unconscious state like before. The robot may also stay as a protector on the island and help eradicate the last Gorosei left there.

One Piece Chapter 1122 will be released on August 4, 2024. Until then, find out which episode will feature Garp’s ultimate move and which episode broke Demon Slayer Season 4 finale’s record. You can also learn more about the Void Century and Bonney’s Devil Fruit.