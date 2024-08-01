One Piece Chapter 1122 features the climax of Egghead Arc

The Egghead Arc is finally ready to end after an explosive climax in One Piece Chapter 1122 as the Straw Hats set sail for Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1122 is one of the best chapters in the Egghead Arc. It not only sees the climax of the long-running storyline but also gives us a better look at Joyboy and his heartwarming friendship with Emeth the Iron Giant.

In this chapter, the Gorosei are hellbent on fulfilling their mission. After successfully stopping Vegapunk’s message, Nusjuro, Warcury, and Ju Peter set their eyes on the Straw Hat Pirates as Saturn heals his wounds from Chapter 1121.

But Luffy has a new protector now. After recognizing the Drums of Liberation inside the protagonist, Emeth sees its long-lost friend Joyboy inside the boy. And thus, the robot decides to protect Luffy with everything it has.

Remembering Joyboy’s words about waiting for the right time, Emeth finally unleashes its ultimate technique: a massive Conqueror Haki attack that Joyboy sealed inside him during the Void Century.

Thanks to it, the Gorosei are forced back to their human forms, and eventually flee to Mary Geoise, where Mars is waiting for them. The Haki is also strong enough that Imu feels it even from inside the Room of Flowers.

With the Gorosei gone, the Straw Hats finally leave the island with the giants in One Piece Chapter 1122. Their next destination is Elbaf, where they’ll undoubtedly face another great adventure.

Emeth’s attack is the climax of the Egghead Arc and the “big twist” One Piece editor teased a while ago. However, the arc is not over yet as we’re yet to see what happens to the other characters on the island.

While Vegapunk and the other Satellites except Lilith and York are dead, we still don’t know Kizaru’s fate. He may still be alive, but what he’ll do after this is a mystery. York is also on the island, as are the CP0 agents.

The next chapter will likely see the conclusion of the Egghead Arc. However, the chapter will be delayed since the Weekly Shonen Magazine is on a break next week. But you can catch One Piece Chapter 1122 on its official release date on August 4, 2024.

