One Piece Chapter 1121 reveals the biggest players in the Final Saga, including an unknown person who could be related to Shanks.

Shanks has always been one of the most mysterious characters in One Piece. Introduced at the beginning as Luffy’s idol and the one who gave him his signature straw hat, he’s later revealed to be one of the most notorious pirates in the world.

Despite being a significant part of the story, Shanks barely appears in the series. But whenever he does, it’s always shrouded in mystery. As such, his origin and true motive have long been the subject of speculation.

Things came to a head when Shanks was seen having a secret meeting with the Gorosei in Mary Geoise. It’s an unthinkable occurrence for a pirate, sparking many theories about him being related to the Celestial Dragons.

What’s more, One Piece Film: Red introduced Uta to be Shanks’ adopted daughter. Uta originally belonged to the Figarland family, one of the noble families on Mary Geoise. Later, we meet Saint Figarland Garling, the commander of the God’s Knights.

Shanks’ connection to Uta and her’s to the Figarland family fed the theories of the Yonko originally belonging to a noble family. And after One Piece Chapter 1121, it seems the theory may be proven correct sooner rather than later.

In Chapter 1121, we see the silhouette of a mystery man among some of the most important characters in One Piece. The others include Luffy, Blackbeard, Dragon, Imu, Shanks, Akainu, Kuzan, Sabo, Koby, and Garling.

We don’t see much of the silhouette – only the lower part of his face and the sword he’s holding. The sword resembles Shanks’ Gryphon and the position of his panel mirrors that of Garling. This hints that the mystery man may be related to not only Shanks but Garling, too.

At this point, we can’t say anything for certain. But given Eiichiro Oda’s penchant for leaving little clues for his readers, the relationship between the trio is a plausible concept.

One Piece Chapter 1121 will be officially released on July 21, 2024. For more, check out how Luffy’s quest is more important than we thought and which controversial transformation returns in the new chapter.