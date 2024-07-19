One Piece fans convinced Vivi is an ancient weapon after Chapter 1121

One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers feature Vivi’s reaction to Vegapunk’s message, but some fans think it hints that she’s an ancient weapon.

Vivi was introduced in the Arabasta Saga of One Piece. She is the princess of the Arabasta Kingdom, one of the 20 allied nations who participated in the establishment of the World Government.

This should’ve made them the Celestial Dragons but the royal family refused to live in Mariejois and continued to rule Arabasta out of love for their kingdom.

However, the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga reveals that the ruler of Arabasta during the Void Century is branded as a traitor for scattering the Poneglyphs across the world. The Nefertari family also bears the secret name “D.”

Strangely enough, Imu has been obsessed with Vivi, and they also hang a large portrait of Queen Lily in the Pangea Castle. However, fans don’t know what they want from Vivi.

The theory that she’s an ancient weapon has been circulating for a while. After all, anyone who has their hands on the ancient weapon can change the course of the Great War.

However, in One Piece Chapter 1121, as Vegapunk mentions the ancient weapons, we see a panel of Vivi and Shirahoshi together. The panel is larger than the others and the fact that Oda decides to show Vivi at the same time suggests there’s more to it than meets the eye.

As one fan wrote, “I’m starting to think that Vivi is also an ancient weapon, and if not she is able to control them. Oda puts a lot of effort into showing her in every single chapter reacting to Vegapunk’s message.”

“I’m refusing to believe that this is just a coincidence. Especially with Shirahoshi being Poseidon. What is Oda cooking with Vivi,” said another.

A third added, “Shirahoshi and Vivi, the princess of a country torn apart by an ancient weapon and the princess born as one.”

