One Piece manga returns with Chapter 1121 after a one-week break and brings with it a notorious transformation.

One Piece Chapter 1118 features Bonney taking on Nika’s form after Luffy’s encouragement. Her ‘Distorted Future’ ability allows her to shapeshift and temporarily take on any form she wants. In Chapter 1072, she transforms into a Buccaneer even though she doesn’t belong to that bloodline. After that, she takes on a ‘Nika-like’ form.

When she witnesses Luffy’s Gear 5, she immediately realizes whose form it is and imitates him. Bonney can’t maintain that form for long because she runs out of stamina easily. However, the fandom is divided over her transformation. Many don’t like that she could do something that should be unique. However, other others approved because of the symbolism.

According to the spoilers, “Actually it’s Luffy who encouraged Bonney to attack Saturn. She transformed into Nika. Luffy, and Bonney did Combo Attack sending Saturn away in small crumbs.”

In the chapter, Luffy and Bonney combine an attack to send Saturn flying like they did with Mars. Bonney was drained out of stamina after she used it once, but somehow she again transformed after Luffy’s encouragement.

One fan shares, “Bruh let me tell you right now I am not a fan of Bonney also having Gear 5 powers like what kind of Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse crud is this.”

“Honestly I’d prefer Luffy-Zoro-Jinbe combo this time, and Bonney for the finale. But this is a good payback,” comments another.

Another fan also joins, “Hope the transformation continues to be a fluke ‘super attack’ because if she gets the endurance to maintain the form it’s so broken.”

