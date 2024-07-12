One Piece fans can’t get over new Luffy scenes in Chapter 1120

One Piece Chapter 1120 finally sees Luffy and Emeth interacting, leaving fans swooning over their adorable interaction.

Things take a dark turn in One Piece Chapter 1120 as Atlas sacrifices herself. This buys the Straw Hat Pirates some time to escape the Gorosei’s wrath and set sail. However, it’s not all bleak, as we see the long-anticipated conversation between Luffy and Emeth.

Emeth (aka the Iron Giant) used to have a close bond with Joyboy. Though the depth of their connection isn’t fully revealed, it’s clear how much Joyboy meant to the robot. In fact, it’s only after sensing its friend (who’s actually Luffy) in danger that the robot wakes up after centuries.

After initially losing to the Gorosei, Emeth finds the motivation to fight again when it remembers Joyboy’s words in Chapter 1119. And in the next chapter, it finally encounters its long-lost friend. Seeing Joyboy in Luffy’s Gear 5, it approaches the pirate.

Emeth calls Luffy “Joyboy” and tells him how happy it is to meet him again. But, of course, Luffy has no idea who it’s talking about, though he’s very happy to discover the robot can talk. It’s a hilarious yet adorable scene that makes Luffy more loveable than ever.

The robot then promises to protect Joyboy and fight his enemies as its own. It keeps the Gorosei engaged and plans to use its strongest attack to allow Luffy to escape with his crew and the giants.

Though the ending of their encounter is sad, the charming conversation between them has fans overjoyed. One X/Twitter user wrote, “I love how even a friggin’ robot from 900 years in the past can’t help himself and slap the air to get Luffy’s attention.”

Another said, “Love Luffy being Luffy. Despite all this new lore surrounding him and what that means for his character, he remains Luffy. Love it.”

A third commented, “Luffy looks adorable. I love the way Sensei has drawn him in these panels. Poor Emeth.”

Sadly, it’ll probably be a long time before Emeth and Luffy meet again. The protagonist has already set sail from the Egghead Island while the robot still has the Gorosei to face. But it’d be really amazing if we get another adorable scene with them in the future.

