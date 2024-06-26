One Piece Chapter 1119 solves Egghead Arc’s biggest controversy

Bonney’s transformation is by far the most controversial moment in the Egghead Island Arc of One Piece, but Chapter 1119 spoilers put out the fire.

One Piece Chapter 1118 shocks the community with Bonney’s Nika transformation. The chapter divided the fandom into two as many fans argue over what this plot twist could mean in the future. The chapter also ends without explaining everything about it, which confused readers as to why she can use something unique to Luffy.

However, Bonney’s transformation isn’t based on power but symbolizes her freedom. Kuma promised her Nika would one day save her. In the latest chapter, Luffy encourages her to take on that form where she uses Distorted Future and imagines a future where she’s totally free. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1119!

Manga Plus

Last week, the discourse within the community was especially bad. A One Piece leaker shared his opinion after releasing the spoilers: “Everyone has the right to like or dislike anything in One Piece. It doesn’t make you a fake fan if you don’t like something. Even Oda said in 2022 that he knows not everything he does in the final saga will be liked by everyone. He’s doing it for his own fun and enjoyment.”

However, all that is solved within one chapter. One Piece Chapter 1119 solves the Egghead Island Arc controversy by confirming that Bonney uses a “fake transformation.” She assists Luffy, Franky, and Sanji in a combined attack before running out of energy. It also doesn’t seem likely she will use that form anytime soon, judging by how exhausted she is.

One fan shares, “Everyone who hated on Oda and Bonney are real Silent now.”

“From Kanjuro pretending to be Oden to Luffy being a Joy boy reincarnation and finally this Bonney situation. When will you all learn to judge after the cliffhanger,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “Half the fandom exposed themselves for lacking reading comprehension and basic understanding of the story all over one attack.”

