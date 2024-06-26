One Piece Chapter 1119 finally tells us Iron Giant’s name

One Piece Chapter 1119 spoilers confirm Iron Giant’s name and connection to Joyboy, so what do we learn about him?

One Piece manga is taking a brief hiatus after Chapter 1119, so it’s clear it will end on a major cliffhanger. The recent chapter features Iron Giant sinking into the sea after getting hit by Warcury’s attack. As it drowns, it thinks about Joyboy.

However, a major hint about the Iron Giant gets lost in translation. While the official translation doesn’t reveal it, a popular translator confirms that according to the Japanese version of the manga, Iron Giant’s speech pattern is like that of a child. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1119!

According to spoilers, Iron Giant’s name is ‘Emeth.’ The chapter features only a brief conversation between Joyboy and Emeth but doesn’t reveal the former’s face. Joyboy says, “Emeth when the time comes, you must…”

Naturally, fans have started to speculate why Oda would name him that. One fan shares, “It seems the Iron Giant’s name has been revealed! ‘EMETH’!!! EMETH is the name of a C.S. Lewis character in the Chronicles of Narnia tied to inclusivism! Emeth is the word for Truth in Hebrew, and is closely associated with The Golem story!”

Another fan shares, “The idea for ‘salvation of Emeth’ is the idea of inclusivism. Emeth attacked Marijoa 200 years ago at the same time the Fishman rights movements started.”

While the chapter doesn’t delve further into Iron Giant’s past, it does feature him attacking Warcury for the first time. Iron Giant’s powers have been unknown till now, but the manga will soon reveal everything we need to know about him.

