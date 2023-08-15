One Piece chapter 1091: Release date & spoilers speculation

In its recent chapter, the manga confirms an Elbaf arc as the Straw Hats prepare to leave Egghead Island. So, here’s the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1091.

One Piece hypes up fans as the manga gears up for the highly-anticipated Elbaf arc. The Straw Hats’ journey in Egghead has only just resumed, but Oda already plans to have them leave the island. Due to the frequent breaks, Reverie flashbacks, etc, the Straw Hats have been side-lined for a long time.

Elbaf has been introduced in the Little Garden arc, where Luffy and Usopp swore to visit the homeland of brave warriors Dory and Brogy. It is a Kingdom of giants who take pride in being warriors.

The series has confirmed that the Straw Hats will be visiting Elbaf during their voyage, but there were no signs of them reaching there even after so many years. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in One Piece chapter 1091.

One Piece chapter 1091 release date and time

Unfortunately for fans, the manga is on another break. The delay is because of Eiichiro Oda’s tight schedule concerning the live-action adaptation. Therefore, One Piece chapter 1091 is expected to release on August 28 at 12:00am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1091 spoilers – What to expect?

Viz

The situation at Egghead turns for the worse when Admiral Kizaru comes with an entire fleet to deal with Vegapunk and the Straw Hats. Left with no other choice, the pirates and Vegapunk plan to escape for Elbaf. The recent chapter ends with Luffy sensing the presence of someone powerful on the island. One Piece chapter 1091 will likely feature the Straw Hats’ encounter with Kizaru.

Although the pirates are trying to escape, there’s no way that they will leave without some action. Furthermore, even though the series has confirmed that the next arc will be centered around Elbaf, it won’t begin right away. There is still some time before a new arc begins. For now, at the very least, Gorosei and Imu will take action against the future Pirate King. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

