One Piece chapter 1088: Release date & spoiler speculation

The recent chapter hints at a major character’s death. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1088.

One Piece manga returns after a month-long break only to leave fans completely astounded after hinting at a fan-favorite character’s death. After the Reverie flashback concluded, the manga focused on the events taking place in Hachinosu, the Pirate Island.

The series only gave a glimpse of Monkey D. Garp’s true power, leaving fans hoping to see the veteran Marine in action. Despite not knowing the full extent of his abilities, Garp is one of the most powerful characters in the entirety of One Piece.

Now that the series has ended its recent chapter with a major cliffhanger, fans are expecting to see what will happen to Luffy’s grandfather. Delve deeper to find out the release date and what will happen in One Piece chapter 1088.

Since the manga is not taking a break this week, One Piece chapter 1088 is expected to release on July 24 at 12:00 am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1088 spoilers: What to expect

Since there is no break this week, the chapter will likely pick up from where it left off. Garp’s situation looks dire. And judging by his words about justice, it appears that he will not survive the fatal blow.

However, Garp has been in more life-threatening situations than any other Marine. He has even played a major role in defeating the legendary Rocks Pirates and their captain Rocks D. Xebec. Therefore, it’s too soon to assume that the Marine Hero will take his last breath at the Blackbeard Pirates’ base of operations.

It is also likely that One Piece chapter 1088 will wrap up everything about Hachinosu and then move on to Luffy’s adventure on Egghead Island. Including the Reverie flashback and the hiatus, it’s been forever since fans have gotten a glimpse of the young Pirate and his crew. Therefore, its about time the series will resume with its main storyline.

