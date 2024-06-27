One Piece: Bonney’s Devil Fruit explained

Jewelry Bonney’s startling power-up in new chapters of One Piece has sparked a lot of confusion about her Devil Fruit abilities.

Bonney was first introduced in One Piece during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. Though she was absent from the story for a long time after that, she returned to play a crucial role in the ongoing Egghead Arc.

This arc also reveals Bonney’s true age. She’s only 12 years old and uses her Devil Fruit powers to transform herself into an adult body. It’s thanks to her powerful Devil Fruit that she could become notorious enough to be a Supernova like Luffy, Zoro, Law, and Kid.

Article continues after ad

However, it soon becomes apparent that there’s more to Bonney’s Devil Fruit than previously believed – especially after her new transformation in One Piece Chapter 1118.

Bonney’s Devil Fruit and Toshi Toshi no Mi explained

Bonney wields the power of a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit named Toshi Toshi no Mi (alternatively called Age-Age Fruit).

Article continues after ad

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Toshi Toshi no Mi allows her to alter the age of anything, including people, animals, and inanimate objects, as she wishes. She can apply the same power to herself.

But there’s a twist to this Devil Fruit. Unlike most other users, Bonney didn’t get her powers through consuming the fruit. Instead, she was administered with an extract of it as an infant by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. However, how that affects her compared to other Devil Fruit users hasn’t been clarified yet.

Article continues after ad

Bonney’s Devil Fruit seems straightforward enough at first glance. It has age-manipulating powers, but there’s more: its true ability allows its user to transform into any future form they can visualize.

This makes Toshi Toshi no Mi one of the most dangerous Devil Fruits in the series, if used cleverly. So far, Bonney has used this power to transform into several forms, including a Buccaneer-like body, a giant form, and most importantly, a Gear 5-like form.

Article continues after ad

Toshi Toshi no Mi techniques

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Aside from her age-altering ability, Bonney has used her Devil Fruit for a number of techniques, including:

Distortion Future

Bonney first used this technique in Chapter 1064 (Episode 1094), later named in Chapter 1072 (Episode 1103). This allows her to transform herself or someone else into a person from a “different future.” She can use this to change into a more powerful and muscular body like Kuma.

Article continues after ad

Distortion Future: A Future Like Nika

Thanks to being raised by Kuma, Bonney adores and idolizes Sun God Nika. However, she only had a vague idea about the deity’s power. This is why when she transforms into ‘a future like Nika’, all she can do is enlarge certain body parts, very similar to Luffy’s Gear 3.

Distortion Future A Future like a Giant

First used in Chapter 1115, Bonney transforms into a huge form like a giant to protect herself from Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro.

This happens sometime after Dorry and Brogy, along with the giants, arrive on Egghead Island to bring Luffy and his crew to Elbaf. So, it seems Bonney gets her inspiration from them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Distortion Future: A Future Where I am Most Free

This is Bonney’s most powerful Devil Fruit technique yet. She uses it in Chapter 1118 after being encouraged by Luffy. With this technique, she can transform into a Nika-like form where her hair and clothes turn white and her features become like Gear 5.

Toshi Tsuki

With this technique, Bonney uses the power of Toshi Toshi no Mi through weapons. Usually, she channels her ability into a sword and transforms her targets into younger forms by impaling them with it.

Oil Shock

This technique is used on inanimate objects, mainly metal, to age them into corroding and eventually being destroyed. Bonney uses it in Chapter 1072 (Episode 1103) when she breaks the lock of Vegapunk’s laboratory.

Article continues after ad

NDE

Its actual name is Near-Death Experience and it’s also Bonney’s bleakest technique. With NDE, she shoots her target on the head. But instead of dying, they begin to age rapidly until they turn into a skeletal form before reverting. The horrifying psychological aspect of it turns them catatonic.

Article continues after ad

How can Bonney transform into Nika?

Bonney can transform into Nika thanks to the power of Toshi Toshi no Mi. It allows her to change into a future of her imagination. Before meeting Luffy, Bonney only had a vague idea about Nik, so she couldn’t transform into an accurate replica of the deity.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

However, after seeing Luffy’s Gear 5 and witnessing his astonishing abilities, she can imagine herself being someone like that. When she has to protect the Elbaf ship from Mars and Ju Peter, she’s able to transform into a form she knows to be the strongest i.e., Nika.

Article continues after ad

This is why her new form differs from her first ‘a future like Nika’ transformation. However, it must be noted that Bonney’s Nika form is only a replica of the deity, unlike Luffy who possesses the real Hito Hito no Mi; Model: Nika.

This is evident not just by the power difference between Luffy and Bonney, but also by their changes in behavior. Luffy becomes the epitome of freedom in Gear 5, someone who has no concept of limit and only knows joy. His maniacal laughter and carefree attitude are the very essence of Nika.

Article continues after ad

However, Bonney remains entirely herself even after transforming into her new form. But thanks to the encouragement and camaraderie she receives from Luffy, she becomes more confident in her abilities.

Article continues after ad

Is Bonney as strong as Luffy’s Gear 5?

Bonney is not as strong as Luffy’s Gear 5.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

At first glance, it seems exactly like Luffy’s Gear 5, which sparked a lot of controversy. However, Chapter 1119 makes it clear that despite the similar appearance, Bonney’s Nika form is inferior to Gear 5.

In Chapter 1119, Bonney reverts to her real child form soon after her transformation. She reveals she can’t hold this form for long. Given Luffy’s condition whenever he’s coming down from Gear 5, it’s understandable.

However, Bonney not being able to retain this for a few minutes proves just how weaker she still compared to Luffy. Nevertheless, having technique still makes her one of the most dangerous characters on Egghead Island at present.

Article continues after ad

Bonney’s Devil Fruit powers will be revealed more as the story progresses. If you’re looking to understand the world of One Piece better, check out our explainers on Joyboy’s history, Void Century, and Vegapunk’s message.