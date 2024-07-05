One Piece shares “bizarre” description of Luffy’s Gear 5

Luffy’s Gear 5 is one of the most iconic shonen transformations, and the One Piece Vivre Cards describe it in a rather unique and bizarre way.

The world of One Piece is vast and never-ending. The power systems, the characters, and their relationships are often difficult to keep track of, which is why Vivre Cards are useful, as they act as information pages in a One Piece databook.

A One Piece leaker has shared the Vivre Cards of the Straw Hat Pirates and a few other characters. Although the cards are originally made in Japanese, they have also been translated to English. Luffy has two Vivre Cards, one featuring his usual information and the other focusing on his Gear 5 transformation.

Gear 5 was first hinted at in Chapter 1044 as “Joyboy’s return.” In Chapter 1045, Luffy takes on an unexpected form, causing waves in the world as everyone is confused over his powers. Gorosei described it as the “world’s most ridiculous power,” and they couldn’t be more right. There are still a lot of mysteries surrounding Nika and Joyboy.

Aside from the usual information like age, birthday, and height, the Vivre Card also states, “Bizarre! The resounding rhythm and laughter! The ‘Warrior of Liberation’ that illuminates the ‘Dawn’!”

The card then describes the Drums of Liberation as “the unique heartbeat when ‘GEAR 5’ activates,” adding that it’s “the music of a banquet that Luffy is strangely familiar with.”

As speculated by one fan, “Could the ‘Drums of Liberation’ be the actual rhythm to ‘Binks’ Sake?’ Interesting information slid under the nose there.”

“The fact that Luffy’s heartbeat is the literal sound of a party makes me smile. Dude literally is the life of the party,” shared another.

