One Piece bids farewell to Iron Giant in heartbreaking flashback

Iron Giant, also known as Emet, had a special connection with Joyboy and One Piece Chapter 1122 explores their bond while also bidding him farewell.

The Egghead Arc in One Piece manga draws near its conclusion as four Gorosei return to Marie Geoise. The situation went from bad to worse after the Gorosei arrived on the Egghead island. Unable to deal with their monstrous powers, the crew prepares for an escape.

Their next destination, Elbaf, the Kingdom of Giants will bring them new adventures and unravel more mysteries of the past. In One Piece Chapter 1122, the Iron Giant sheds more light on his past with his dear friend, Joyboy.

Emet recognizes Luffy at first glance and thanks the latter for letting him hear the drums of liberation again. Finally, the Iron Giant launches a powerful attack using Joyboy’s haki stored within him. The haki was the final gift from Joyboy, which Emet was supposed to use when the time was “right.”

Manga Plus

However, after using the haki Emet runs out of energy and collapses on the ground. Since he used all of Joyboy’s haki, it’s doubtful he will be active again. Emet’s status remains officially unknown. The flashback explores his past with Joyboy as the latter promises to help him even when he’s long gone.

Joyboy keeps his promise and helps Emet fight the villains with the power he has stored within his friend. One Piece again shows his silhouette, but this time, it’s more detailed as we clearly see him wearing a straw hat and a cape.

One fan shares, “Damn it, Oda! Why did you make this giant robot so cute?!”

“Eiichiro Oda is an evil man for making me weep a little bit over a robot I’ve known for 50 chapters,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “Everyone didn’t care a bit about the Giant Robot, and in one page Oda managed to make us sad after his sacrifice. That’s what we love in One Piece in real life if the fights are mid.”

