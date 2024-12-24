One Piece announces April 2025 return date in Demon Slayer’s time slot

Back in October, Toei announced One Piece would go through a six-month hiatus. At Jump Festa 2025 last weekend, it was revealed the anime will return with new episodes on April 6, 2025.

A trailer for the upcoming episodes of the Egghead arc was shared during the presentation (see below). The new time slot was also unveiled, and the anime will not air on Sunday morning anymore. Instead, it’s moving to Sunday evenings, starting at 11:15pm on Fuji TV.

This might seem a bit late for an anime still targeted at children, but it’s the same time slot in which Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba aired this year (also on Fuji TV), another series considered to be one parents and children watch together.

For now, One Piece is airing an abridged version of the Fish-Man Island Saga on Sundays at 9:30am, but in April the original To Be Hero X (produced by MAPPA) will be featured in that slot.

One Piece will return with new Franky voice actor

This month, Kazuki Yao revealed he would be stepping down as Frank, whom he has played since the character debuted on the anime in 2005.

During the One Piece panel at Jump Festa, it was revealed that Subaru Kimura will now take the role. Yao also stepped down from roles in other series due to health concerns.

Subaru is known in Japan for playing Takeshi “Gian” Goda in Doraemon, but he is most known worldwide as Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The news sparked controversy because, despite frequently dubbing black characters in non-Japanese productions, he was previously criticized for a now-deleted post on Instagram in which he emulated an African lip plate with a pizza. He has also been accused of doing blackface.

