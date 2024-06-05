One Piece: Which anime episode will feature Shanks vs Kid?

One Piece anime is close to adapting the highly-anticipated Shanks vs Kid, but which episode will feature the fight?

The Egghead Arc of One Piece is one of the most shocking arcs of the series. The New World is in chaos, with several influential figures losing their titles or getting defeated in battles. Eustass Kid is one such example. He made a name for himself before the Sabaody Archipelago Arc and became one of the Worst Generation Pirates.

His reputation skyrocketed after the Wano Country Saga, when he played a major role in taking down two Yonkos. Alongside Luffy and Law, Kid also got a bounty of three billion berries. The pirates parted ways after the battle in Wano.

Kid leaves for Elbaf where he finds Shanks and challenges him again. Shanks has close ties with the giants in Elbaf and we also see Dory and Brogy after a long time as they help Red Hair Pirates.

Which One Piece anime episode will feature Shanks vs Kid?

According to current pacing, One Piece should feature Shanks vs Kid in Episode 1110.

Crunchyroll

The anime aired Episode 1106 last week, which covers Chapter 1075 from the manga. Episode 1107 will end with Red Hair Pirates and Kid Pirates preparing for the battle. Shanks is about to leave Elbaf, but Kid Pirates challenge him first.

Shanks decides to fight Kid because he doesn’t want Elbaf to become a warzone. However, before the fight, Shanks decides to give Kid an option to either hand over his poneglyphs or risk fighting him. However, Kid isn’t the kind of person who listens to threats.

After all of this happens in Episode 1107, the anime will get back to featuring the Straw Hats. The entire fight will likely be featured in Episode 1110, which will adapt Chapter 1079. The fight is brief, and most definitely one-sided, considering the way Red Hair Pirates and Giants destroy Kid Pirates.

What happens in the fight?

Manga Plus

Before the fight, Shanks reads the data on Eustass Kid, but the latter launches a surprise attack. However, Kid launches the first attack and plans to wipe them all out in ten seconds. Shanks uses Observation Haki to perceive the devastating damage Kid’s attack will have on his ship and crew members.

Therefore, the Yonko doesn’t waste a second before using Roger’s ‘Divine Departure’ technique on Eustass Kid. This attack instantly defeats Kid as well as Killer, who steps in to save his captain. Dory and Brogy land the final blow to the rest of the crew.

Are Kid Pirates still alive in One Piece?

The status of the Kid Pirates remains unknown to this day.

Crunchyroll

Kid and Killer take a serious blow from Shanks’ attack, forcing the entire crew to surrender in defeat. They even handed over the copies of all three Road Poneglyphs they had with them. However, even after that, Dory and Brogy don’t hesitate to land the final blow.

They do not like the Kid Pirates pointing guns at them at their home. Hence, the crew is destroyed, as they all sink into the ocean. Their status is unknown even now. One Piece Chapter 1079 was released in March 2023, and Oda has yet to reveal anything about them till now.

