One Piece and Saturn’s rings involved in stunning coincidence that has fans in disbelief

One Piece fans are shocked by a “crazy” coincidence as Saturn’s rings are said to be invisible from Earth soon, following a character’s death in the manga.

While One Piece is known for its long-drawn and clever foreshadowing, this time is truly shocking for readers and others alike. In March 2025, the rings of Saturn are going to be “virtually invisible” to us.

While this news is from February 2024, it has gained special attention from netizens after the release of One Piece Chapter 1125 spoilers. In the upcoming chapter, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn – one of the Gorosei – dies after his role is taken by Figarland Garling.

Article continues after ad

Now that One Piece’s Saturn is dead and the universe’s Saturn’s rings are about to become invisible for some time, fans are drawing a connection between these two incidents, and calling it another stroke of master foreshadowing by Eiichiro Oda.

“GODA STRIKES AGAIN,” commented one user on X, with another joining, “Oda influence is crazy.”

Article continues after ad

“Oda is the most blessed author to ever pick up the pen. It’s official,” wrote someone else.

Article continues after ad

One fan added, “Oda makes everything on purpose like crazy level of writing.”

“Oda playing the long long game,” shared another, with one commenting, “Agree or not Oda is one of the best (or the best) foreshadowing manga writers on Earth.”

But while fans are excited by this strange coincidence, there are also a lot of misconceptions running regarding this. To begin with, Saturn’s rings will not vanish from existence. It’ll only be invisible from the Earth for a short period of time before it becomes visible again.

Article continues after ad

“This phenomenon occurs due to the unique tilt of Saturn’s axis, which will position the rings edge-on to our line of sight,” explains earth.com.

“Thankfully, this isn’t a permanent change. It’s a fleeting cosmic event that recurs every 29.5 years, which is how long it takes Saturn to orbit the Sun,” they clarify further. “After March 2025, Saturn’s axial tilt will bring the rings back into view, then vanish again in November 2025.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though this is a natural phenomenon, its timing is still weirdly close to Saturn’s death in One Piece. While realistically there’s no connection between them, it’s still enough to hype fans about the manga’s foreshadowing for years to come.

For more on One Piece, find out how Vegapunk is revived and what causes the first spark of the beginning of a war. You can also check out our guide to the upcoming Elbaf Arc.