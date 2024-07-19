One Piece 1121 reveals most important characters of Final Saga

The One Piece manga is nearing the conclusion of the Egghead Arc, and Chapter 1121 has revealed the most important characters of the Final Saga.

The Egghead Arc of One Piece is the most shocking arc so far, with the manga exploring several secrets about the Void Century. The most recent chapter revealed that Professor Clover is a “D” clan member, so Atlas took Nusjuro to the sky and blew herself up to buy the crew time.

The tide of the New World has changed after the abolishment of the Warlord System and the replacement of two Tonkos at the same time. The status of the Marine Hero, Monkey D. Garp, remains unknown after he fought the Blackbeard Pirates. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1121!

According to spoilers, Vegapunk’s message continues as the fight against Saturn ends. He says the Great War will happen again, and the ancient weapons will be used. The heirs of the races that were erased from the history still remain.

He also says it’s uncertain that the person Joyboy hoped for will be the one to get his hands on the One Piece. The fate of the world will be decided by who claims the treasure.

In an epic double-spread panel, One Piece Chapter 1121 features the 12 most important characters who will be the central figures in the Final Saga: Buggy, Blackbeard, Luffy, Shanks, Sabo, Kuzan, Koby, Garling, Imu, Dragon, Akainu, and one mysterious character.

“What could trigger the gradual and inevitable self-dehumanization of the human race?” one fan responded, with a second adding: “Notice only some are laughing? Those are the most dangerous ones.”

“Another silhouette! Let’s call him Madara,” a third weighed in.

The unknown character is holding a saber like Shanks and we only see a silhouette. Although there are certain theories about the man sharing similarities with Shanks, nothing is set in stone yet.

