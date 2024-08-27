One of Naruto’s most iconic moments turns 14, and fans are still emotional

It’s been 14 years since Naruto defeated Pain and became the hero of Konoha, but the moment remains as iconic as ever.

Naruto starts with the titular protagonist being hated and ostracized by the villagers for housing Kurama, the nine-tailed fox. Since then, we’ve seen him vowing to become the Hokage and gain people’s respect, and have rooted for him with all our hearts.

Needless to say, when a part of that dream finally came true, it was an emotional affair. After being hated all his life, people finally recognizes Naruto after he defeats Nagato and saves Konoha from the invasion in Naruto Shippuden Episode 175.

The beloved episode finally turns 14 today, having been first released on August 27, 2017. In the episode, Naruto returns to Konoha (what’s left of it anyway) and is greeted and celebrated by his friends and other villagers.

As Naruto is being thrown in the air in joy, Iruka looks on with tears in his eyes. The teacher recounts the Third Hokage’s words when he revealed how the Fourth Hokage wanted people to see Naruto as a hero. The deceased Hokage’s dream has finally come true.

This moment is not just emotional for Iruka, but also for the fans who’ve been rooting for the protagonist all this time. Seeing Naruto finally being appreciated is both inspiring and heartwarming. With that, it’s cemented its status as one of the most iconic moments in the anime.

Fans are still gushing over this scene in Naruto Shippuden even after 14 years. One such fan commented on X: “Kishimoto really gave a perfect conclusion to the Pain Arc. It was so satisfying to see Naruto finally getting the respect from everyone in Konoha.”

“I cried when this episode aired.” wrote another, while someone else joined, “One of my favorite moments in the entire anime.”

“On this day, Naruto proved himself a true hero, protecting Konoha from unimaginable destruction. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” shared one fan.

One more added, “This was my favorite moment in the series! Naruto going from an outcast to a hero! I was like ‘Yes! He’s finally a somebody now!’”

While we celebrate the anniversary of this brilliant scene, we have another opportunity to rejoice as the Naruto creator has teased working on another manga, but that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

