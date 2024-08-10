One Jujutsu Kaisen character will survive, according to fans – and it’s not Yuji

Given Jujutsu Kaisen’s habit of killing characters, fans think one major character will survive until the end – but it’s not the protagonist.

While Yuji Itadori is the central character of Jujutsu Kaisen, he doesn’t get any special treatment from the author, Gege Akutami. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. He’s one of the characters who suffers most throughout the story.

Thus, fans think he has little chance of surviving until the end of the manga. This is especially because he’s entering an all-out battle against the strongest sorcerer of all time, who’s already killed powerful characters like Gojo, Kashimo, and Higuruma.

Article continues after ad

Besides, we’re told right from the get-go that Yuji has a death sentence on his shoulders. But while he’s not the vessel of Sukuna anymore (and the higher-ups are all dead), he’ll still likely die by the end – if not by Sukuna, then by sacrificing himself.

Article continues after ad

However, there is one character who has the highest possibility of surviving, and it’s the deuteragonist: Megumi Fushiguro. Like Yuji, he’s also suffered a lot in the story. After Sukuna took over his body during the Culling Game, it’s been hell for the Zenin heir.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

Despite this, Jujutsu Kaisen fans think he’s more likely to live in the end. According to them, Megumi will play a huge role in the merger storyline. Besides, if he were to die, Gege Akutami would’ve killed him off long ago, since he’s been inactive in the manga for more than 50 chapters now.

“I love Yuji and would really want him to survive but I can’t see Gege killing Megumi. His current state of mind is that there is no reason to continue living. Considering the last chapter and him being absent for over 50 prior ones, it wouldn’t make sense to me to kill him off,” commented one Reddit user.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I feel like Megumi will be saved and Yuji will die. Ngl, I hope it will be the other way around,” added another.

“The story started with us getting told Itadori will kill himself with Sukuna inside him; so it’s going to happen, because story writing is like poetry. Megumi will survive,” shared a third.

One fan added: “Yuji will die. It will be Megumi alone at the end. It’s what has to happen.”

Article continues after ad

With an exceptionally high number of major character deaths, it’s difficult to say what will happen next in Jujutsu Kaisen. We’ll have to wait until the end to find out who dies and who ends up surviving the ordeal.

For more on curse-fighting sorcerers, find out which villain is considered “underwhelming”, and what’s Gojo’s only complex. You can also learn more about the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc.