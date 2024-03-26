One anime character is so “busted”, fans think they could destroy Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo has become synonymous with the word “strongest”. This character from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular and powerful characters in all of anime, but there is one person that fans think is so “busted” that they could destroy Gojo.

Satoru Gojo is the breakout Jujutsu Kaisen character. He became an icon almost overnight with his unbelievable abilities and stunning looks. Gojo is known as the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of the modern era and is one of the strongest characters in the series. With his Infinity, Limitless, and Six Eyes, he’s a character who’s literally untouchable.

However, a lot of anime fans think Reinhard van Astree from Re:Zero can defeat Gojo.

Reinhard is a Royal Guard and the strongest weapon of the Kingdom of Lugunica. He’s also one of the strongest characters in Re:Zero. His abilities range from superhuman physical prowess to his master swordsmanship. However, what makes Reinhard such an overpowered character is his Divine Protections.

Crunchyroll

Reinhard can ask for any Divine Protection at any given point and it’ll be granted to him. He can practically want anything from the world and get it. With his Divine Protections he can gain any sort of ability. Some think this will give Reinhard the role of being that one anime character who could destroy Gojo in battle.

“Literally Reinhard would solo anyone ever created. Literally 2 of his abilities are “can never miss his target” and “can never be hit by an enemy”. Also he is so op he can look at salt and sugar, at a singular glance and immediately know which is which. Come on lol,” one fan writes on X, formerly Twitter.

“My friend described him as he has god on speed dial, and I love it,” writes another.

But there are also those who counter this theory. One such user says, “I actually think it would be a tie with a slight leaning towards Gojo. After all Rein has nothing to get past Infinity but Gojo could maybe injure Rein in some way. And that’s generously assuming Rein isn’t affected by Infinite Void.”

There’s no real proof who’d actually win between Gojo and Reinhard. But everyone must admit that they are both overpowered characters and funnily enough, both are voiced by the same Japanese voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura.

