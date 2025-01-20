A new One Piece episode just dropped online and it’s free to stream

Toei has posted a new, original One Piece episode on the series’ official YouTube channel. This comes after it was screened at the 2025 MBS Anime Fest.

Unfortunately, it’s not subtitled in English, but users can enable auto-translate from Japanese to get an idea of what’s being said.

The short episode, around five minutes long, is set after the events of the Wano arc and features Luffy and Trafalgar Law. They are on an island when a sea monster attacks. However, there’s a sword stuck in the monster’s throat, and that’s why it’s attacking them. Once Luffy and Law remove it, the creature happily leaves.

Article continues after ad

Yasunori Koyama, who has directed the anime series since Episode 1031, helmed this episode and was also in charge of the storyboard. Tomohiro Nakayama, who has contributed to several One Piece episodes over the years, also wrote the script.

When is the One Piece anime coming back?

The One Piece anime will resume in April, in a new time slot. It has always aired on Sunday mornings in Japan, but it will be moved to Sunday evenings from April 6, 2025, when the new episodes premiere.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The new time slot is 11:15pm on Fuji TV, the exact same slot in which Demon Slayer: The Hashira Arc aired last year. Another series will occupy One Piece’s original time slot starting in April.

Not only is the anime changing its release schedule, but Franky will also return with a new voice. Subaru Kimura will replace Kazuki Yao, who stepped down from the role, likely due to health concerns.

One Piece is currently broadcasting an abridged version of the Fish-Man Island Saga on Japanese TV, while the anime is on hiatus. Before the interruption, the series was covering the events of the Egghead arc.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, learn everything about the Land of the Gods Arc and the Man Marked by Flames. You can also find out where you can watch the One Piece Fan Letter.