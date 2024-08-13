Netflix’s One Piece remake is making one major change from the original that has fans excited

Netflix’s One Piece remake is currently in production but the recent updates confirm it will make a major change from the original, and fans couldn’t be happier.

The One Piece is an upcoming anime remake of Eiichiro Oda’s popular manga following Monkey D. Luffy and his journey throughout the Grand Line. He sets out to become King of the Pirates and gathers a crew who each have their own goals to accomplish in the treacherous sea.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Day 2024 was held on August 10 and 11, sharing concept art and character designs. The studio also revealed Attack on Titan staff will be working on it. The original version changed and toned down a lot of scenes, but the remake will more closely represent Oda’s original vision from the manga.

One example is where the anime changed Zeff’s scene. In the manga, Zeff eats his leg to avoid dying from starvation but the anime shows he cut off his leg to save Sanji. However, fans comparing the concept art notice how it’s gorier than the original version.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Popular One Piece account Pew Piece on Twitter/X shares, “The One Piece remake won’t be censored like the original Toei version, allowing Oda’s darker vision from the manga to shine through perfectly in the WIT anime.”

Dedicated fans are happy about such a change. One shares, “Great news. The remake will stay true to Oda’s darker vision without censorship.”

“Yeah, because it won’t be airing on TV. For TV broadcasts, they need to censor blood, but streaming platforms have all the freedom they need,” shares another.

Article continues after ad

Another fan also states, “When we get the Zeff eating his leg scene it will be so funny seeing people that only watched the Toei anime say ‘wit changed this’ like how they did with the live action.

For more from One Piece, check out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1123. Also, look at Iron Giant’s name and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.