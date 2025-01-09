Netflix reveals Sakamoto Days’ English dub cast in explosive new trailer

Whether you’re a dub or a sub, you may be interested to know the English voice cast for the upcoming Sakamoto Days anime, especially since it’s been released with a brand new trailer.

Based on Yuto Suzuki’s hit manga of the same name, Sakamoto Days is set to be a fun new entry to the Netflix anime library. The story centers on Taro Sakamoto, a John Wick-style retired hitman who now runs a small convenience store.

Though he looks, ahem, rather different to his old days, he still possesses the skills to kill. In the present day, his hopes for a peaceful life with his newfound family and friends are threatened by old enemies.

Sakamoto Days is set to premiere on January 11, and while many of you will choose to watch it in its original Japanese with English subtitles, Netflix has unveiled the dub voice cast with a new trailer.

Netflix drops Sakamoto Days trailer

Among the English voice cast is Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, and Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang.

Rosie Okumura will be voicing Aoi Sakamoto, while Xolo Maridueña – who you may recognize as Miguel Diaz from Cobra Kai – is voicing Heisuke Mashimo.

Also joining the lineup is Solo Leveling alum Aleks Le as Nagumo, as well as WWE superstar Lexi Cabrera, aka Alexa Bliss, as Obiguro.

Last but not least, you’ve got SungWon Cho (Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall as Son Hee, and Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho.

While the official Sakamoto Days trailer dropped last month, this final trailer featuring the English dub teases more action sequences – something fans of the manga have been apprehensive about.

As one said on Reddit, “The number one thing the anime needs to ace is the action scenes. They’re legendary and deserve the most focus.”

So you don’t miss a thing, be sure to check out our guide to the Sakamoto Days release schedule. You can also take a look at the Solo Leveling Season 2 release schedule and the most anticipated anime coming in 2025.