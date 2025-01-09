Netflix spinoff of record-breaking horror anime series is returning very soon

Love horror? Love anime? Love horror anime? Perfect, because Netflix has a treat in store this January, as the spinoff to its record-breaking Castlevania is returning with Season 2 – and it’s dropping very soon.

Netflix has been steadily building up its anime library over the past 10 years, with original content like Blue Eye Samurai and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to licensed hits like One Piece and Demon Slayer.

One title that falls into the former camp is Castlevania, an adult horror-fantasy anime that follows generations of the Belmont family as they battle Dracula and other dark forces threatening humanity.

The first of its four seasons became known as the first video game adaptation to earn a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s also reportedly in the top 22% of titles watched on Netflix. Although it ended in 2021, the legacy continues with Nocturne.

Netflix is dropping Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 very soon

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, January 16, 2025. And if that weren’t exciting enough, all eight episodes will drop at once, meaning you won’t have to wait a week to find out what happens.

The horror anime spinoff series serves as a sequel to Castlevania, jumping from Trevor Belmont in 1400s Romania to Richter Belmont in 1700s France as he fights against the show’s ever-fashionable blood-suckers.

Season 2 will see the return of the fan fave characters, with Richter and his gang of vampire hunters in a race against time as they contend with Erzsebet Báthory, aka the Vampire Messiah, for the power of the goddess Sekhmet.

According to showrunner Kevin Kolde, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Castlevania: Nocturne’s second chapter. “What I can confidently say is in store for the fans is the biggest, craziest Castlevania fight scene ever,” he told Netflix.

Speaking about Dracula’s half-vamp son Alucard, Kolde added, “Alucard is going to lead Richter and Annette to Paris to try and find the last element that would allow Erzsebet to achieve the full power of Sekhmet and become even more powerful than she was in Season 1.”

With Season 2 just around the corner, there’s plenty of hype building. Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “Definitely will watch this, if for nothing else Alucard is back.”

“I’m excited. If there is one thing I really hope happens is we get at least a scene/episode with Juste in his prime,” said another.

“Looks amazing! Looks like Erszebet goes feral god mode,” added a third. “The battle between her, Alucard and Richter will be beautiful.”

