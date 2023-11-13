Netflix’s Devil May Cry releases new behind the scenes glimpse

Netflix’s Geeked Week provided fans with some much-needed good news in the form of their upcoming new anime, Devil May Cry.

The Netflix-exclusive anime was first announced in 2018 by film producer and director Adi Shankar (known for Castlevania and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix). However, Netflix hasn’t released much information about it. Until now.

Netflix’s 2023 Geeked Week event, running from November 6 to November 12, offered anime fans a tantalizing glimpse and what the streaming platform has in store for us in 2024.

This includes the upcoming Devil May Cry video game anime adaptation, slated for a 2024 release.

Netflix’s Devil May Cry: A behind the scenes glimpse

On November 12, as part of Geeked Week 2023, Netflix’s official YouTube released a behind the scenes featurette which offers a glimpse at the making of this new series.

Creator Adi Shankar is no stranger to video game adaptations, and is known for his work on Dredd, Castlevania and The Grey. In this two-minute and ten-second interview, the self-professed big fan of Capcom’s original Devil May Cry video games, addresses concerns about the series since its 2018 announcement. He reassures fans, emphasizing his goal for the show to be a standout in Netflix’s line-up, not just “another animated show.”

Devil May Cry plot

Originally developed as a prototype for Resident Evil 4, Capcom’s action-adventure game Devil May Cry has spawned an entire franchise since it was first released in 2001, including six games and a 2007 animated series by Madhouse.

While the 2007 version set the events between the games Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2, Netflix’s adaptation will focus on a younger version of the main character Dante, as depicted in the prequel Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening.

Seoul-based animation studio Studio Mir (known for The Legend of Korra) will produce it, and the series is scheduled for a 2024 release date.

What else do we know?

So far, Netflix hasn’t revealed how faithful the adaptation will be to the games. However, Adi Shankar has promised fans with an original story featuring many of their favorite characters from the series.

Stay tuned, as Netflix will hopefully release more information soon about this exciting new series.

You can read more Netflix content in our hub here, anime news here, and details about Terminator: The Anime series (also revealed at the event) here.