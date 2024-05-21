Netflix appears to delist highly anticipated upcoming anime

The long-awaited Sakamoto Days anime will seemingly no longer be released on Netflix as the streaming giant no longer has it listed in their upcoming projects of 2024.

Yuto Suzuki’s beloved shonen manga Sakamoto Days is one of the most-read books on Shueisha’s Manga Plus app. Debuting in 2020, the manga has been successfully running for four years, with 166 chapters so far.

After four years of release, Sakamoto Days was believed to be finally getting an anime adaptation. The news first surfaced when the title was found in License Global’s May 2024 issue, listed as one of the upcoming Netflix releases in 2024.

This indicated that the popular manga was getting an anime which would have been released sometime in late 2024 on Netflix. However, soon after this news broke, License Global appears to have removed the highly anticipated upcoming anime from Netflix’s 2024 roster of upcoming releases, as the same page now no longer has Sakomoto Days listed.

The sudden delisting of the anime is causing some confusion, as it’s unclear whether the anime will no longer stream on Netflix or has been delayed for next year or even later.

TMS Entertainment has been rumored to be the studio behind the Sakamoto Days anime. The rumors further state that the studio behind the project will remain unchanged even as the anime will no longer be released on Netflix.

However, there has been no official announcement about the Sakamoto Days anime from Netflix or any other element of production. Neither the author nor the studio has given any statement for the manga’s rumored anime adaptation, leaving it unclear whether there will be such a project in the future or not.

While there is no confirmation on this project, fans are hoping that the anime has simply been delayed for 2025. One X user commented, “Hope it will now be announced and promoted this year for a 2025 release instead.”

A second user wrote, “No way it’s actually 2024. The series is way too popular to receive zero announcements and advertisements this close to the 2024 release. But then again, it’s Netflix.”

Some are also hoping that an upcoming anime being announced by TOHO Animation on May 22 will turn out to be Sakamoto Days, with one posting, “Sakamoto Days please,” while quoting the upcoming release announcement.

Without any official confirmation, there is no surety about Sakamoto Days getting an anime. However, there’s some believe the anime’s announcement could arrive in the upcoming Chapter 167 of the manga, which will be released on May 26, 2024. Watch this space.

